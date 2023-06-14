US seeking information from Israeli government over decision in death of Palestinian-American

The United States is seeking more information from the Israeli government about the decision that soldiers will not face disciplinary action over the death of a Palestinian-American man, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

Israeli forces detained 78-year-old Omar As'ad at a makeshift checkpoint in his West Bank hometown of Jiljilya last January. Israel's military advocate general said on Tuesday that soldiers who left As'ad outside overnight after detaining him and who was later found dead will not be criminally prosecuted but will face disciplinary measures.

