Tentative U.S. West Coast port contract deal reached, union and employers say

The Longshore union and employers of 22,000 dockworkers at U.S. West Coast ports on Wednesday said they have reached a tentative deal on a new six-year contract covering workers at all 29 West Coast ports. The deal was reached with assistance from Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su, the Pacific Maritime Association said in a tweet, adding that the agreement is subject to ratification by both parties.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 07:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 07:49 IST
The Longshore union and employers of 22,000 dockworkers at U.S. West Coast ports on Wednesday said they have reached a tentative deal on a new six-year contract covering workers at all 29 West Coast ports.

The deal was reached with assistance from Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su, the Pacific Maritime Association said in a tweet, adding that the agreement is subject to ratification by both parties. The Pacific Maritime Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union will not be releasing details of the agreement at this time.

Workers at ports stretching from California to Washington State have been laboring without a contract since July and negotiations have stretched into a 13th month. Unions are seeking a bigger share of record profits reaped when cargo shipments surged during the pandemic.

