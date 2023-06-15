Govt getting Hauraki Rail Trail back up following Gabrielle

The Government is getting the Hauraki Rail Trail back up and operational following a battering from Cyclone Gabrielle, Tourism Minister Peeni Henare announced during a visit to the trailhead in Matamata today.

“Cycle trails continue to be one of our unique tourism offerings and are incredibly important to local communities,” Tourism Minister Peeni Henare said.

“The $2 million investment in the Hauraki Rail Trail will be put towards the repair and recovery as well as maintenance works and will enable the trail to be fully reopened to a high standard so locals and visitors can get back to riding it.

“We’re also making sure repairs can be done across Coromandel, Hawke’s Bay, Northland, Waikato and on the West Coast – where severe weather has had an impact on the trails. These trails generate jobs and spending locally, so it’s vital they are open and well maintained.

“Every year, over one million people enjoy the 23 Great Rides across the motu. This funding will mean these important cycle trails will be repaired and ready for another season of cycling.

“The Great Rides play an important part in what our regions offer for tourists and people from around Aotearoa New Zealand. They showcase some of the best parts of our whenua and provide people with a unique and exciting experience.

“This Government is providing a massive boost to our nation’s infrastructure which has been tested during the recent flooding and cyclone. We’re building back more resilient so we can be better prepared for more extreme weather in the future,” Peeni Henare said.

The additional $426,000 is going to repair five other Great Rides: Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail, the Hawke’s Bay Trails, the Great Lake Trail, the Waikato River Trail and the West Coast Wilderness Trail. Which were also impacted by extreme weather events.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)