Japan in talks to provide artillery shells to U.S. to help Ukraine -WSJ

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-06-2023 10:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 10:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Japan is in talks to provide artillery shells to the United States to bolster stocks for Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday.

The Asian nation is considering supplying 155-mm. artillery shells under a 2016 pact to share ammunition as part of its long-standing security alliance with the United States, the paper added, citing people familiar with the matter.

