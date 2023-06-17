2 labourers killed in mine collapse in Rajasthan's Tonk

Two labourers were killed coming under the debris of a stone mine collapse in Tonk district on Saturday, police said.

The victims were identified as Sheru Khan and Dev Lal. The incident was reportedly caused by rainwater collected outside leaking into the mine.

Other labourers rushed the two men to the nearest hospital for treatment where doctors declared them both brought dead, Mehndawas SHO Udayveer Singh said. The victims' families refused the authorities to conduct a post mortem, but gave in when the mine leaseholder agreed to pay compensation to the kin, he said.

