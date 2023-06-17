Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 21:20 IST
Youth stabbed in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri
An 18-year-old youth was stabbed on his hand and back at a park in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Saturday, police said. The victim, Sandeep, in his statement alleged that when he went to play cricket at a park. Accused Bissu and his friend, who were also present there in an inebriated condition, asked Sandeep to stand there, a senior police officer said. The two friends started beating the victim and then Bissu attacked Sandeep with a knife, the officer said, adding that Sandeep sustained three stab injuries on his left arm and one on the left side of his back. Bissu has been apprehended and efforts are on to nab the other accused. Sandeep is conscious and has been referred to a higher centre for further treatment, police said.

A case has been registered against the two accused at Kalyanpuri police station, they said.

Sandeep, a resident of Khichdipur, works at a car showroom, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

