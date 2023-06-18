MP: Woman raped by two persons in Gwalior
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two persons, both brothers, in Madhya Pradesh Gwalior city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday night under Morar police station limits, an official said. The victim later registered a complaint with the police, the official said.
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two persons, both brothers, in Madhya Pradesh Gwalior city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday night under Morar police station limits, an official said. The victim, studying in Delhi, had come to her uncle's place in Gwalior, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Bhadoria said. The two accused pulled the victim inside their home when she was passing by their residence in Hanuman Shankar Colony and allegedly raped her, he said. The victim later registered a complaint with the police, the official said. A case was registered against the two accused under relevant provisions and efforts were on to trace them, he said.
