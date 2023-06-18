Left Menu

MP: Woman raped by two persons in Gwalior

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two persons, both brothers, in Madhya Pradesh Gwalior city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday night under Morar police station limits, an official said. The victim later registered a complaint with the police, the official said.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 18-06-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 10:10 IST
MP: Woman raped by two persons in Gwalior
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two persons, both brothers, in Madhya Pradesh Gwalior city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday night under Morar police station limits, an official said. The victim, studying in Delhi, had come to her uncle's place in Gwalior, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Bhadoria said. The two accused pulled the victim inside their home when she was passing by their residence in Hanuman Shankar Colony and allegedly raped her, he said. The victim later registered a complaint with the police, the official said. A case was registered against the two accused under relevant provisions and efforts were on to trace them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023