Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 10:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Ecuador authorities confiscate pigs, fighting cocks from prison
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Ecuador authorities confiscate pigs, fighting cocks from prison

Ecuadorean security forces have confiscated pigs, fighting cocks and more than two dozen bladed weapons, among other items, from a high-security wing of Bellavista prison in the city of Santo Domingo, the country's military said on Friday. Police and operatives of the SNAI prison authority were shown wheeling out two pigs from the prison in images shared by Ecuador's military in a message posted on Twitter.

