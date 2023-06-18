Left Menu

Man killed over illegal liquor trade in MP's Khargone; four held

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 18-06-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 22:16 IST
Four persons working for a liquor contractor in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district were arrested in connection with the murder of a man, police said on Sunday.

Prima facie, the man was attacked after five litres of liquor was found with him.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rakesh Mohan Shukla said the body of Dinesh Kachhwah was found at a mine in Khedi Khanpura on Sunday morning.

During the probe, a friend of the deceased told the police that Kachhwah was beaten to death by some men working for a local licensed liquor contractor, he said.

Further investigation is going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

