Ghana sees agreement with bilateral creditors in coming weeks

Ghana aims complete its debt restructuring before the next review of its $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Sunday. Ofori-Atta said the West African nation aimed to reach agreement with bilateral creditors in coming weeks, adding that it was in the process of getting a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the creditors.

Ghana sees agreement with bilateral creditors in coming weeks

Ghana aims complete its debt restructuring before the next review of its $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Sunday.

Ofori-Atta said the West African nation aimed to reach agreement with bilateral creditors in coming weeks, adding that it was in the process of getting a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the creditors. The gold, cocoa and oil-producing nation is in talks with its creditors to restructure its debt as it struggles under its worst economic crisis in a generation

Ghana aims to cut around $10.5 billion in interest payments on its external debt over the next three years to successfully implement a $3 billion loan deal from the IMF. Its debts to countries including China and members of the Paris Club of creditor nations were $5.4 billion of the $20 billion external debt due for restructuring, as of the end of a 2022, according to a government presentation to investors. The total external debt stock was about $30 billion.

"We've successfully worked with the Paris Club and other creditors to determine the parameters for official debt restructuring under the G20 common framework for debt treatment," Ofori-Atta told journalists in Accra on Sunday. "In the coming weeks, we will seek to complete the MoU on terms with bilateral debt treatment," he added.

Ofori-Atta said Ghana will continue discussions with private creditors, Eurobond investors on external debt to reach agreement with private creditors in the shortest possible time. "We expect to finalise these negotiations before the next review, which is in September," he said.

