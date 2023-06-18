Maha: Woman's decomposed body found at base of fort in Pune

The decomposed body of a 26-year-old woman was found at the base of the Rajgad fort in Pune district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The woman, identified as Darshana Pawar, a resident of Kopargaon in Ahmednagar, had recently secured a good rank in the Maharashtra State Forest Service Exam, held by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), they said. On June 15, her father had registered a missing person's complaint with the Sinhgad Road police station in Pune city after her disappearance, the police said. ''She had come to Pune to attend a felicitation programme on June 9. Two days later, she came to her female friend in Nerhe area and left her house the next day saying that she was going to the Sinhagad fort,'' a police official said.

Her father got worried after her phone was not reachable. After searching for a couple of days, her father approached the police, the officer from Sinhgad Road police station added.

Meanwhile, it was found that a youth who is related to the family of the deceased, had also gone missing from Warje area in the city and it was informed that both of them were together, he said. ''Today, her body was found in a decomposed state at the foothills of Rajgad fort,'' he said. According to him, the man who was said to be accompanying her is yet to be traced.

''As per the technical inputs, his last location was Chandigarh where Rs 1,000 were withdrawn from his ATM card,'' he said. He was also pursuing MPSC. A police officer from Velhe police station, under whose jurisdiction the body was found, said that they have recovered the decomposed body and relatives identified her. ''We have sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death,'' he said.

