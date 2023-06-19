Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden will announce $600 million in climate investments during California trip

President Joe Biden will visit Palo Alto, California on Monday and announce over $600 million in climate investments to help coastal communities around the country fight climate change, a White House official said on Sunday. The investments will be funded by Biden's climate and infrastructure bills and will include a $575 million project to fight rising sea levels, storm surge and tidal hurricanes, said the official, who did not wish to be named.

Minneapolis police face federal oversight for excessive force, discrimination

Police in Minneapolis routinely use excessive force and discriminate against Black and Native American people, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday after a two-year investigation prompted by the police killing of George Floyd. The city has agreed to what will likely be years of federal oversight as it works to reform the Minneapolis Police Department, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in announcing the findings.

For groups fighting U.S. opioid crisis, settlement money can be hard to come by

Companies accused of fueling the U.S. opioid crisis have so far paid out more than $3 billion to compensate states, but has any of the money reached the people who need it? It depends where you live. Yes, if you're in Massachusetts; no, in Texas. A series of landmark settlements since 2021 with top drug distributors, pharmacies and drugmakers including Johnson & Johnson set compensation at a total of more than $50 billion nationwide.

Explainer-How a Canada Supreme Court ruling could affect U.S.-Canada refugee flows

Canada's Supreme Court on Friday upheld a border pact under which Canada and the United States send back asylum seekers crossing the land border, finding the agreement does not violate asylum seekers' right to life, liberty and security of the person. But it sent the case back to a lower court to determine whether the contested agreement violates asylum seekers' right to equal treatment under the law.

Family sues Akron and 8 officers who shot Jayland Walker

Months after a grand jury declined to indict eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, who shot dead Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, his family is seeking at least $45 million in a federal lawsuit - $1 million for each bullet that hit him, the lawsuit says. The case, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, says that excessive force was used, and sues eight officers, the City of Akron, Mayor Daniel Horrigan and Police Chief Stephen Mylett, alleging systemic misconduct and failures in the department.

Trump lacked power to declassify secret nuclear arms document, experts say

Even when he was president, Donald Trump lacked the legal authority to declassify a U.S. nuclear weapons-related document that he is charged with illegally possessing, security experts said, contrary to the former U.S. president's claim. The secret document, listed as No. 19 in the indictment charging Trump with endangering national security, can under the Atomic Energy Act only be declassified through a process that by the statute involves the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense.

US judge orders Enbridge to shut down portions of Wisconsin pipeline within 3 years

A U.S. judge has ordered Canadian energy company Enbridge to shutter portions of an oil pipeline that runs through tribal land in Wisconsin within three years and to pay the tribe nearly $5.2 million for trespassing plus a portion of its profits until the shutdown is completed. U.S. District Judge William Conley issued the order on Friday in Madison. The judge's action came just over a month after the Bad River Band told him an immediate shutdown was needed following heavy spring rains that eroded a riverbank protecting the pipe. The pipeline carries 540,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada through the Great Lakes region.

How U.C. Berkeley tried to buoy enrollment of Black students without affirmative action

In the 25 years since California voters banned all consideration of race in college admissions, the state has spent more than $500 million to help create diverse student bodies across the University of California system - with some success. Yet in classes at the University of California at Berkeley, philosophy major James Bennett, who is Black and Filipino, sees almost no one who looks like him.

Biden makes re-election pitch in key swing state Pennsylvania

President Joe Biden made his 2024 re-election pitch to union members in Philadelphia on Saturday in his first political rally since launching his campaign in April, aiming to shore up a key part of his political coalition and bolster support among white working-class voters. The AFL-CIO, which includes 60 unions representing more than 12.5 million workers, endorsed Biden and his running mate Vice President Kamala Harris this week - the earliest it has ever made an endorsement in a U.S. presidential election - and hosted Saturday's event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)