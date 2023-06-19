Ukraine says Piatykhatky among 8 settlements liberated in past two weeks
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's forces have liberated eight settlements in the past two weeks of their offensive operations, including the village of Piatykhatky, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday. "In the course of two weeks of offensive operations in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, eight settlements were liberated," Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.
A Russian-installed official said Ukraine had recaptured Piatykhatky, a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and were entrenching themselves there while coming under fire from Russian artillery.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Berdiansk
- Melitopol
- Piatykhatky
- Ukraine
- Zaporizhzhia
- Hanna Maliar
- Telegram
ALSO READ
Russia's air attack repelled on approach to Kyiv, Ukraine says
Clashes near Bakhmut continue despite easing, Ukraine's military says
Ukraine shelling continues in Russia's Belgorod as thousands relocated - governor
Ukraine minister in 'disbelief' at closed Kyiv bomb shelters
Ukraine keeps up pressure following Russian declaration of victory in Bakhmut