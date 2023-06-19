Left Menu

J-K: Apni Party protests in Srinagar against ration, electricity supply curtailment

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party JKAP on Monday took out a protest march here against the curtailment in the supply of ration and electricity in the Valley. Speaking to reporters, Mir said the protest is against the curtailment of ration and electricity which are the basic needs of the people.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 13:16 IST
J-K: Apni Party protests in Srinagar against ration, electricity supply curtailment
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Monday took out a protest march here against the curtailment in the supply of ration and electricity in the Valley. Scores of JKAP activists, led by the provincial president Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, assembled at the party office in Church Lane, in Sonwar area of the city and started their march towards the main road. However, a posse of police stopped the protesters near the main road and detained a few of them. Speaking to reporters, Mir said the protest is against the curtailment of ration and electricity which are the basic needs of the people. “The cries of the people are falling on deaf ears. JKAP is the only party that wants to become the voice of the people. People are facing difficulties,” he said.

“There is a curtailment in the electricity for the last six months, there is no accountability. People are suffering. It is the summer season and even then, there are problems in the electricity distribution,” Mir told reporters. He claimed that the ration supply has been slashed by 50 per cent. “We request the government, especially the LG, that the ration be distributed like it was before. Poor people should be provided with ration,” he said. Mir appealed to Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to roll back the curtailment in the ration immediately. “There is no government. People are not being heard here, where will they go?” he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023