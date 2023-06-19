Man killed over land dispute in J-K’s Rajouri, 5 arrested

Left Menu

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed in a scuffle over a land dispute in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a senior police officer said on Monday.Shafiq Ahmad, a resident of Khablan village of Thanamandi, was attacked by a group of people on Sunday, the officer said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 13:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed in a scuffle over a land dispute in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Shafiq Ahmad, a resident of Khablan village of Thanamandi, was attacked by a group of people on Sunday, the officer said. He was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Of the eight accused, five people -- Mohd Taj, his son Javed Ahmed and three brothers Mohd Farooq, Mohd Jameel and Mohd Zaman -- have been arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Amritpal Singh said. A case has been registered against the accused people in Thanamandi police station on the complaint of Ahamad’s wife, he said.

Efforts are on to nab Taj’s two other sons Mushtaq Ahmad and Ashfaq Ahmad and another accused Qamar Bhatti, the SSP said.

Prima facie, some land dispute between the families was suspected to be the reason behind the murder, he said.

