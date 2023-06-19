US judge orders Trump lawyers not to share evidence ahead of trial

A U.S. judge in Florida on Monday ordered defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump not to release evidence in the classified documents case with news media or the public ahead of trial, according to a court filing.

The order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart granted a motion filed last week by prosecutors who had asked the court to put conditions on how the defense stores and uses the documents.

