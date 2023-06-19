At least one dead after school shooting in southern Brazil

At least one student has died after a school shooting in Brazil's southern city of Cambe on Monday, the Parana state government said in a statement, adding that another wounded student has been hospitalized.

The perpetrator who has been arrested is a former student of the Professora Helena Kolody public school who entered its premises saying he wanted to request his school records, the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)