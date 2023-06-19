Father, son killed in accident in UP's Pratapgarh

A man and his son were killed, while his four-year-old grandson was injured when their motorcycle collided with a tractor near a village here on Monday afternoon, police said.

Dinesh Patel (60), a resident of Malpur Baretha village under Jagatpur Police Station area of Rae Bareilly district, along with his son Sunil Patel (35) and grandson Shreyansh were headed to Amethi when their bike rammed into a oncoming tractor in the Udaipur Police Station area, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said. The officer said all three were immediately brought to Community Health Center (CHC), Sangipur for treatment, where doctors declared the father-son duo dead. Dinesh's grandson is currently undergoing treatment. Police has sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, he added.

