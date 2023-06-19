U.N. envoy says proposed Libya laws not enough to enable election

The United Nations envoy to Libya said on Monday that proposed electoral laws agreed by a committee of two legislative bodies this month are "not sufficient to resolve the most contested issues and enable successful elections".

The envoy Abdoulaye Bathily, addressing the United Nations Security Council, added that failure to reach agreement among Libya's rival sides could "trigger a new crisis".

