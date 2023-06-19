Left Menu

Denmark plans to aid Ukraine military by over $3 billion

The aid will be delivered through a Ukraine fund Denmark set up in March as part of the small Nordic nation's ambition "to be among the most significant supporters of Ukraine". The fund was set at 7 billion Danish crowns, to be spent on humanitarian, business recovery and military needs.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 22:47 IST
Denmark plans to aid Ukraine military by over $3 billion

Denmark's military support to Ukraine will be increased to 21.9 billion Danish crowns ($3.21 billion) during 2023-2028, the Danish defence ministry said in a statement on Monday. The aid will be delivered through a Ukraine fund Denmark set up in March as part of the small Nordic nation's ambition "to be among the most significant supporters of Ukraine".

The fund was set at 7 billion Danish crowns, to be spent on humanitarian, business recovery and military needs. It is not immediately clear how much of that has been paid out. "I am proud that Denmark will continue to be a significant contributor. Ukraine remains deeply dependent on military aid," acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement. ($1 = 6.8219 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023