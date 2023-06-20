Left Menu

5 IEDs recovered from Jharkhand forest, defused

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 20-06-2023 02:47 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 02:47 IST
5 IEDs recovered from Jharkhand forest, defused
Five IEDs planted by members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) to target security personnel on anti-Naxal operation were recovered from a forest on Monday in West Singhbhum district, police said.

In course of combing operation, the security personnel detected the explosives in the forest near Tumbahaka village, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

All the improvised explosive devices were defused by bomb disposal squad on the spot, he said.

The district police has been engaged in a massive combing operation since January 11 following inputs regarding the presence of top Maoist leaders in Kolhan area of the district, officials said.

