Left Menu

Blinken 'actively talking' about three Americans detained in China - CBS News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday the United States and China were continuing to discuss the release of three U.S. citizens who are detained in China. Washington says all three are wrongfully detained. Blinken said the United States has a commitment to continue to work on resolving all three cases.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2023 06:28 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 06:28 IST
Blinken 'actively talking' about three Americans detained in China - CBS News
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday the United States and China were continuing to discuss the release of three U.S. citizens who are detained in China. "I don't want to get into the details, but we are very actively talking about that," Blinken said in an interview with CBS News.

The three detained Americans are David Lin, 67, a pastor imprisoned in China since 2006; Kai Li, 60, who was handed a 10-year sentence in 2018 on spying charges, and Mark Swidan, a Texas businessman convicted by a Chinese court in 2019. Washington says all three are wrongfully detained.

Blinken said the United States has a commitment to continue to work on resolving all three cases. "I not only raised, but talked some length about the individual cases of the detained Americans," he said in the interview, held as he finished a rare trip to Beijing. "It (their release) would, regardless of anything else be a very important and positive development and we're working intensely," Blinken said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023