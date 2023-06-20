Explosions rock Western Ukraine city of Lviv - mayor
Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 08:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 08:10 IST
Russia launched an overnight air attack on the Western Ukraine city of Lviv, rocking it and the surrounding region with explosions, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the Telegram messaging app early on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear whether the explosions were Ukraine's defence systems repelling the attack or target being hit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement