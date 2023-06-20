Left Menu

Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pak agent: Police

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-06-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 08:50 IST
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pak agent: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A young couple from Naroda area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city who planned to enter the US illegally has been held hostage in Iran by a Pakistani agent who has sought money for their release, police said.

A process was on to register an FIR in this connection at Krushnanagar Police Station in Naroda area and the Ahmedabad city crime branch has started an investigation into the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chaitanya Mandlik said on Monday.

Since the incident has taken place outside the country, the crime branch will approach the Indian Embassy in Iran with all details to secure the release of the couple, identified as Pankaj Patel and his wife Nisha Patel, both aged 29, the official said.

As per details shared with Krushnanagar police by the couple's family, the two wanted to enter the US illegally and came in contact with a Hyderabad-based agent who arranged for their air tickets.

As per the agent's plan, the couple was supposed to land at Tehran in Iran and then proceed further as per instructions, police said.

However, after they landed at Tehran airport a few days back, a Pakistani agent took them to a hotel and held them hostage for ransom, officials said.

The Pakistani agent and his accomplices thrashed Pankaj Patel and sent a video to his kin and sought a huge amount of money to release the couple, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023