5 IEDs recovered from Jharkhand forest, defused
Five IEDs planted by members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) to target security personnel on anti-Naxal operation were recovered from a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said. In course of combing operation, the security personnel detected the explosives in the forest near Tumbahaka village on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar said.
All the improvised explosive devices were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, he said.
The district police has been engaged in a massive combing operation since January 11 following inputs regarding the presence of top Maoist leaders in the Kolhan area of the district, officials said.
