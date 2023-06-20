Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to join International Yoga Day celebration onboard INS Vikrant

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-06-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:26 IST
Rajnath Singh to join International Yoga Day celebration onboard INS Vikrant
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the celebration of International Yoga Day onboard INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, here on Wednesday.

Singh will join the Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant for the International Day of Yoga at 6 am at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) tomorrow, a defence source said here.

Later, he will visit the naval base here to inaugurate the state-of-the art Ship Handling Simulator, it said.

Meanwhile, a defence release said an underwater yoga session will be organised by the Amphibious Warriors of Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram as part of celebrations to mark the day.

Brigadier Lalit Sharma, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, will be the chief guest of the function.

June 21 was recognised as the International Day of Yoga (IDY) by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December 2014 at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since 2015, IDY has been observed worldwide with great enthusiasm and fervour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023