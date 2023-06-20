Rajnath Singh to join International Yoga Day celebration onboard INS Vikrant

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the celebration of International Yoga Day onboard INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, here on Wednesday.

Singh will join the Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant for the International Day of Yoga at 6 am at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) tomorrow, a defence source said here.

Later, he will visit the naval base here to inaugurate the state-of-the art Ship Handling Simulator, it said.

Meanwhile, a defence release said an underwater yoga session will be organised by the Amphibious Warriors of Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram as part of celebrations to mark the day.

Brigadier Lalit Sharma, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, will be the chief guest of the function.

June 21 was recognised as the International Day of Yoga (IDY) by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December 2014 at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since 2015, IDY has been observed worldwide with great enthusiasm and fervour.

