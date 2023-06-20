France and Italy need to keep up military support for Ukraine - Macron

France and Italy are united in supporting Ukraine's war effort, said French President Emmanuel Macron as he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.

"We need to continue, in particular so that the counter-offensive launched a few days ago should be as effective as possible", said Macron.

