FIEO VP Israr Ahmed given additional charge of president from June 28

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 21:45 IST
The vice-president of exporters body FIEO, Israr Ahmed, has been given an additional charge of president of the organisation from June 28 till a regular head is elected, an official said on Tuesday.

This was decided in a meeting of the managing committee of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) here.

''The managing committee authorised Israr Ahmed to officiate as President from June 28 till the regular president is elected,'' the official said.

This was decided as the organisation has not started its election process as the commerce ministry is reviewing the eligibility criteria for the election of office bearers of export promotion councils (EPCs) and FIEO to make them more inclusive and representative.

The tenure of the current President A Sakthivel will end on June 27.

The ministry has constituted a three-member panel to review the existing guidelines and make suitable recommendations about the representation of different stakeholders in the managing committee and other posts.

The managing committee appreciated the work of Sakthivel and the members acknowledged his contribution to the cause of exports.

