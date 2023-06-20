Left Menu

NC chief Abdullah reviews Amarnath Yatra preparations in J-K's Baltal

The Srinagar MP also sought enhancement of Internet speed in Sonamarg, Baltal and other areas, by either installing towers or laying fibre optic cables, for the convenience of pilgrims and tourists.The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on July 1 and continue till August 31.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:07 IST
NC chief Abdullah reviews Amarnath Yatra preparations in J-K's Baltal
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra through the Baltal route on Tuesday and sought enhancement of Internet speed for the convenience of pilgrims.

He also visited a hospital at the base camp of the pilgrimage and reviewed the arrangements for the medical care of pilgrims. ''Apart from thousands of registered ponywallahs, several palkiwallahs and pitthuwallahs play an important role in taking the pilgrims to the holy cave. They also earn a livelihood through this yatra, which also stands as a symbol of peaceful coexistence between people of different faiths. ''Every year, they wait for the Yatra and when it starts they stand on their toes to serve the Hindu devotees. It's imperative for the government to protect their interests and allow them to take the pilgrims up to the cave,'' Abdullah said. The Srinagar MP also sought enhancement of Internet speed in Sonamarg, Baltal and other areas, by either installing towers or laying fibre optic cables, for the convenience of pilgrims and tourists.

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on July 1 and continue till August 31. The journey can be undertaken through two routes — the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023