NC chief Abdullah reviews Amarnath Yatra preparations in J-K's Baltal

National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra through the Baltal route on Tuesday and sought enhancement of Internet speed for the convenience of pilgrims.

He also visited a hospital at the base camp of the pilgrimage and reviewed the arrangements for the medical care of pilgrims. ''Apart from thousands of registered ponywallahs, several palkiwallahs and pitthuwallahs play an important role in taking the pilgrims to the holy cave. They also earn a livelihood through this yatra, which also stands as a symbol of peaceful coexistence between people of different faiths. ''Every year, they wait for the Yatra and when it starts they stand on their toes to serve the Hindu devotees. It's imperative for the government to protect their interests and allow them to take the pilgrims up to the cave,'' Abdullah said. The Srinagar MP also sought enhancement of Internet speed in Sonamarg, Baltal and other areas, by either installing towers or laying fibre optic cables, for the convenience of pilgrims and tourists.

The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on July 1 and continue till August 31. The journey can be undertaken through two routes — the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)