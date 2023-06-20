Blinken, Ukraine foreign minister discuss reforms for investment

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday discussed the need for Ukraine to continue to implement reforms to establish an environment for investment, the State Department said.

