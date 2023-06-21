Yoga is art of science for healthy living: Andhra Pradesh Governor

Yoga is an art of science for healthy living that focusses on bringing harmony between the mind and body, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer said on Wednesday marking the ninth International Yoga Day.

The Governor participated in the celebrations held at Raj Bhavan and noted that yoga reduces stress.

''Yoga focusses on bringing harmony between the mind and body, keeps the body fit and helps in reducing stress,” said Nazeer in a press release issued by Raj Bhavan.

According to Nazeer, yoga offers immense benefits such as boosting immunity, increasing inner energy and endowing physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages.

The Governor, special chief secretary to Governor Anil Kumar Singhal, joint secretary P S Suryaprakash and other officials performed yoga postures.

Ch Ramanand and Ch Pravallika from AYUSH department demonstrated various postures and explained the health benefits of each of them.

The UN General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and the first International Yoga Day was observed in 2015.

