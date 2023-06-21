UK's Sunak announces new war risk insurance framework to boost Ukraine rebuild

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new framework for war risk insurance on Wednesday, aimed at helping businesses invest in Ukraine.

"This is a huge step forward towards helping insurers to underwrite investments into Ukraine, removing one of the biggest barriers and giving investors the confidence they need to act," Sunak said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

