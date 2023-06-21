Left Menu

Maha: Five held for conning shopkeeper over loans; police detect 3 more cases

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police in Maharashtra have arrested five persons who cheated people on the pretext of arranging loans for them, and claimed to have detected three more crimes committed by the gang, an official said on Wednesday.The gang has conned people in Maharashtra, Telangana and Gujarat in the past two years, he said.According to Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police, Zone I - Mira Road, the gang approached a shopkeeper on April 3 and offered to arrange a business loan for him.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-06-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 14:12 IST
Maha: Five held for conning shopkeeper over loans; police detect 3 more cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police in Maharashtra have arrested five persons who cheated people on the pretext of arranging loans for them, and claimed to have detected three more crimes committed by the gang, an official said on Wednesday.

The gang has conned people in Maharashtra, Telangana and Gujarat in the past two years, he said.

According to Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police, Zone I - Mira Road, the gang approached a shopkeeper on April 3 and offered to arrange a business loan for him. They took a cancelled cheque from him but tampered with it to siphon off Rs 1.18 lakh from his bank account, he said. The police found that the accused frequently changed mobile phones and SIM cards. They then tracked them to Ahmednagar on June 14 where the gang was trying to con another shopkeeper. The police laid a trap and arrested the five on June 18, he said.

The accused hail from West Bengal and Jharkhand, said Bajbale. The official said that the gang has cheated people in Maharashtra, Telangana and Gujarat over the past two years.

Their arrest also helped the police detect three similar crimes committed by the gang under the jurisdiction of Navghar and Valiv police stations in Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar area and Ramdaspeth police station in Akola, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023