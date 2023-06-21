Vijay Diwas: Army to undertake motorcycle expedition from Kohima to Kargil

The Army is undertaking a motorcycle expedition from Nagaland capital Kohima to Kargil War Memorial in the Union territory of Ladakh to commemorate the commencement of 25th year of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a defence spokesman said. The expedition, from July 3 to 26, will traverse across 3,700 kilometres of the nation's northern borders, from northeast to north India with mesmerising and challenging landscapes, the spokesman said. He said the event is heralded by collection of sacred soil of the fallen bravehearts from battlefields of Drass to be offered to their families at their home towns, across eight states and two Union territories. "The sacred soil collection event was graced by Brigadier D K Badola (retd) and Army officers of Parashu brigade of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps on Jun 20," the spokesman said. He said the expedition which is being led by brave Mashkoh warriors will be flagged off on July 3 from Kohima by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command and will be flagged in on July 26 during the Vijay Diwas celebrations. "The expedition is first of its kind, aimed at connecting the two extremities of our nation from Northeast to Ladakh, harnessing the collective resolve of our troops hailing from areas along the northern borders towards safeguarding the integrity of their motherland. "The event is also a tribute to the brave soldiers of the Northeastern region who fought valiantly in the icy frontiers of Ladakh and made the supreme sacrifice in defending our borders. The team will also interact with sections of society highlighting the role of the Army in nation building, motivating the youth and addressing the grievances of our veterans and Veer Naris," the spokesman said. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory in the 1999 Kargil war and to pay homage to the fallen heroes. As a run-up to the event, a trekking expedition from Phyang, Leh to Hunder Dok, Pratap Pur was also undertaken by Ladakh Scouts battalion of Fire and Fury Corps. The expedition team comprising 16 members traversed a distance of 42 kilometres, in three days over rugged and challenging terrain, crossing the formidable Lasermo La located at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet, the spokesman said. He said the expedition was flagged off from Leh on June 15 by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi. The expedition was flagged in on June 20 by Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps, who interacted with the soldiers and commended them for their spirit of adventure.

