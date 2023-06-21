Left Menu

NHRC issues notices to WB govt, police over 'attack' on NCPCR team investigating minor's death in Kolkata

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The NHRC has issued notices to the West Bengal government and Police in connection with a complaint that police there obstructed an NCPCR team enquiring into the death of a seven-year-old girl in the Tiljala area of Kolkata in March.

The team was allegedly physically assaulted and threatened when they protested against the Kolkata Police for recording on camera the team's conversation with the victim's parents as part of the enquiry, the panel said.

The complaint sought that police personnel involved in the act be booked under the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, West Bengal, asking for a report in the matter including the status of the investigation conducted in the case. The state police has been asked to furnish its response within four weeks.

In its notice, the NHRC observed that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, or NCPCR, is lawfully empowered to inquire on its own on the basis of a complaint on any matter relating to an alleged violation of the rights of the children.

The commission said its first view is that installing video cameras in a discreet manner in the room where the NCPCR team was supposed to talk to the parents of the victim is not only morally wrong but also against the directions of the apex court.

