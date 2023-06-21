Left Menu

Cordelia drug bust bribery case: CBI questions accused Sanville D’Souza for second day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:15 IST
Cordelia drug bust bribery case: CBI questions accused Sanville D’Souza for second day
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI questioned suspected middleman Sanville Adrian D'Souza for over eight hours on the second day in a case of alleged attempted extortion of Rs 25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan for bailing out his son Aryan in NCB's Cordelia drug bust case, officials said on Wednesday.

D'Souza arrived on Wednesday at the CBI headquarters where he was quizzed till 7 pm about his interactions on the night of October 2-3, 2021, alleged negotiations over payment of Rs 25 crore with the staff of the actor, details of the token amount of Rs 50 lakh allegedly extorted, among other matters, they said.

The agency might call him again for questioning, they said.

During the course of the investigation, the CBI will record statements of all those involved in the case, including the staff of the actor and Aryan Khan, in accordance with the laid down procedure, they said.

Fearing his arrest, D'Souza had filed for anticipatory bail which was opposed by the CBI on the grounds that his custodial interrogation was needed. The application was turned down by Special CBI Court on June 14.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, 2021, a day after the NCB raid on the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28, 2021, after spending 25 days in jail.

The NCB had also dropped charges against him and recommended a probe against the then NCB Mumbai Zone Director Sameer Wankhede.

It is alleged that K P Gosavi, who was taken as an independent witness by the NCB during the raid, was allowed to give the impression as if he was an NCB officer, they said.

Taking advantage of the situation, Gosavi in conspiracy with his old acquaintance D'Souza decided to extort Rs 25 crore from the actor by recording and sending a voice note of his son Aryan, who was under detention after the raid, mentioning that he was arrested by the NCB, they alleged.

The case was handed over to the CBI which had registered an FIR against five persons - Wankhede, Gosavi, D'Souza and two other officers of the NCB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023