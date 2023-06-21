Left Menu

US sued to block program that gives Medicare power to negotiate drug prices

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:20 IST
The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) on Wednesday said it was suing the U.S. government to block enforcement of a program that gives Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices.

PhRMA and two patient groups said they were suing the federal government in the fourth challenge of a new law granting Medicare the power on pricing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

