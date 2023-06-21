US sued to block program that gives Medicare power to negotiate drug prices

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) on Wednesday said it was suing the U.S. government to block enforcement of a program that gives Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices.

PhRMA and two patient groups said they were suing the federal government in the fourth challenge of a new law granting Medicare the power on pricing.

