Four-year-old boy, his uncle drown as country boat capsizes in lake in Kerala

Two people, including a child, drowned as a traditional country boat capsized in a lake in the district on Wednesday evening, police said.

They said the incident was reported from a lake near Vaikom at 5.30 pm. The boat was carrying at least five people -- all relatives -- and the remaining three people were rescued by local people.

The victims have been identified as a 32-year-old man and his four-year-old nephew, who hailed from a village near Vaikom, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)