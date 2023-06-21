Left Menu

UP: Mother of three 'kills self'; in-laws burn body secretly

The woman, who got married in 2016, had three children a son and two daughters.This morning, she had a fight with her husband after which she went to the bathroom and was later found hanged The in-laws did not inform the womans family and burned the body, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:09 IST
UP: Mother of three 'kills self'; in-laws burn body secretly
  • Country:
  • India

A mother of three children in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday and was cremated by her in-laws without police being called.

The woman, aged around 27, had had a fight with her husband in the morning after which she locked herself inside a bathroom of the house. She was later found hanging from a noose there, police said. The brother of the woman told Badalpur Police Station that she had been killed by her in-laws, said a police spokesperson said. An investigation has been launched into the matter, he said. The woman, who got married in 2016, had three children – a son and two daughters.

''This morning, she had a fight with her husband after which she went to the bathroom and was later found hanged … The in-laws did not inform the woman's family and burned the body,'' the spokesperson said. ''Once a complaint is received, appropriate legal action would be ensured in the case,'' police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023