UP: Mother of three 'kills self'; in-laws burn body secretly

A mother of three children in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday and was cremated by her in-laws without police being called.

The woman, aged around 27, had had a fight with her husband in the morning after which she locked herself inside a bathroom of the house. She was later found hanging from a noose there, police said. The brother of the woman told Badalpur Police Station that she had been killed by her in-laws, said a police spokesperson said. An investigation has been launched into the matter, he said. The woman, who got married in 2016, had three children – a son and two daughters.

''This morning, she had a fight with her husband after which she went to the bathroom and was later found hanged … The in-laws did not inform the woman's family and burned the body,'' the spokesperson said. ''Once a complaint is received, appropriate legal action would be ensured in the case,'' police said.

