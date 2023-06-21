Left Menu

Techie stabbed for rejecting man's 'proposal' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 21 PTI A 22-year-old woman software engineer was stabbed by a man for allegedly rejecting his proposal to enter into a relationship, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred in Puppalguda area and the accused, who is related to the woman, was taken into custody.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, June 21 (PTI): A 22-year-old woman software engineer was stabbed by a man for allegedly rejecting his proposal to enter into a relationship, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Puppalguda area and the accused, who is related to the woman, was taken into custody. The woman was admitted to a hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

The accused, working as a food delivery boy, picked up the woman on a two-wheeler from her hostel on Tuesday night on the pretext of speaking to her and took her near a hotel.

While they were talking, he expressed interest in having a relationship with her but she rejected the proposal. The accused suspected that she was in love with another person and in a fit of rage took out a plant cutter from his bag and stabbed her, police said.

The woman sustained bleeding injuries on her neck, cheek and hands, police said and added she managed to restrain him.

A police team on patrol noticed the woman with bleeding injuries and shifted her to a hospital. Police said a case was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

