Techie stabbed for rejecting man's 'proposal' in Hyderabad
Hyderabad, June 21 PTI A 22-year-old woman software engineer was stabbed by a man for allegedly rejecting his proposal to enter into a relationship, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred in Puppalguda area and the accused, who is related to the woman, was taken into custody.
Hyderabad, June 21 (PTI): A 22-year-old woman software engineer was stabbed by a man for allegedly rejecting his proposal to enter into a relationship, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in Puppalguda area and the accused, who is related to the woman, was taken into custody. The woman was admitted to a hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.
The accused, working as a food delivery boy, picked up the woman on a two-wheeler from her hostel on Tuesday night on the pretext of speaking to her and took her near a hotel.
While they were talking, he expressed interest in having a relationship with her but she rejected the proposal. The accused suspected that she was in love with another person and in a fit of rage took out a plant cutter from his bag and stabbed her, police said.
The woman sustained bleeding injuries on her neck, cheek and hands, police said and added she managed to restrain him.
A police team on patrol noticed the woman with bleeding injuries and shifted her to a hospital. Police said a case was registered.
