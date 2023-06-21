US Senate upholds Biden veto of bill overturning EPA rule on heavy truck emissions
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 21:48 IST
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday had enough votes to sustain President Joe Biden's veto of legislation that would have stopped the Environmental Protection Agency from enforcing new limits on soot and smog emissions from heavy-duty trucks.
Voting continued in the Senate.
