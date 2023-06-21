Left Menu

SRPF, `extra' cops removed from outside Thackeray residence; no downgrading of security, says Govt

However, the SRPF and extra police deployment outside the Thackeray residence have been removed, a police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:02 IST
SRPF, `extra' cops removed from outside Thackeray residence; no downgrading of security, says Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel deployed outside the residence of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray here have been removed but there has been no downgrading of his and his family's security cover, officials said on Wednesday.

Some of the additional police personnel deployed outside `Matoshree', the Thackeray residence in Bandra area, and extra vehicles in the security convoys of Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray too have been removed, an official said.

Earlier in the day, a functionary of the Shiv Sena (UBT) had claimed that the security outside `Matoshree' had been reduced.

But the state home department, in a statement, said there has been no downgrading of the security provided to Uddhav Thackeray and his family members.

The former chief minister is accorded Z-plus security while Aaditya Thackeray gets Z security. Rashmi Thackeray and (Aaditya's younger brother) Tejas get Y-plus escort security, the official release said. However, the SRPF and ''extra police deployment'' outside the Thackeray residence have been removed, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023