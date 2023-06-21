SRPF, `extra' cops removed from outside Thackeray residence; no downgrading of security, says Govt

The State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel deployed outside the residence of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray here have been removed but there has been no downgrading of his and his family's security cover, officials said on Wednesday.

Some of the additional police personnel deployed outside `Matoshree', the Thackeray residence in Bandra area, and extra vehicles in the security convoys of Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray too have been removed, an official said.

Earlier in the day, a functionary of the Shiv Sena (UBT) had claimed that the security outside `Matoshree' had been reduced.

But the state home department, in a statement, said there has been no downgrading of the security provided to Uddhav Thackeray and his family members.

The former chief minister is accorded Z-plus security while Aaditya Thackeray gets Z security. Rashmi Thackeray and (Aaditya's younger brother) Tejas get Y-plus escort security, the official release said. However, the SRPF and ''extra police deployment'' outside the Thackeray residence have been removed, a police official said.

