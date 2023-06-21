Left Menu

Ukraine expects NATO membership invitation at summit - senior Kyiv official

Ukraine expects to be invited to join NATO with an "open date" at the military alliance's summit in Vilnius next month, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said on Wednesday. The official, Andriy Yermak, said the failure of the alliance to deliver a "strong" decision at the July 11-12 summit would demoralise Ukrainians and that Kyiv had demonstrated it was ready to join with its fighting on the battlefield.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:09 IST
Ukraine expects NATO membership invitation at summit - senior Kyiv official

Ukraine expects to be invited to join NATO with an "open date" at the military alliance's summit in Vilnius next month, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said on Wednesday.

The official, Andriy Yermak, said the failure of the alliance to deliver a "strong" decision at the July 11-12 summit would demoralise Ukrainians and that Kyiv had demonstrated it was ready to join with its fighting on the battlefield. "We expect that Ukraine will be invited to NATO with an open date," Yermak told a webinar held by the Atlantic Council think tank.

"This can create a signal," he said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pressed hard for Ukrainian membership of the military alliance, but also said he recognises it would be impossible to join while Russia's war in Ukraine is still raging.

Yermak said that consultations were ongoing between the United States and Ukraine on measures that NATO leaders would approve in Vilnius to bolster Ukraine's security until it receives the alliance's collective security guarantee. Kyiv's allies are divided over how fast Kyiv should join and some Western governments are wary of any move that might take the alliance closer to war with Russia.

Ukrainian forces have gone on the counteroffensive in the southeast in a bid to recapture swathes of occupied land that Russia has heavily fortified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023