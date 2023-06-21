Justice Umesh Kumar (retd) appointed chairman of DERC: Delhi LG
Former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar has been appointed the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) by the President of India, a statement issued by the lieutenant governor's office said.
The appointment is likely to fuel a fresh tussle between the LG and the AAP government in Delhi as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had approved the appointment of Justice Rajeev Kumar Srivastava (retired) as the chairperson of the regulator in January.
The appointment of Justice Kumar (retired) comes following Shrivastava expressing his inability to take charge due to ''family commitments and requirements'' via a communication to the LG on June 15, the statement said.
