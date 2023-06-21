Rescue workers looking for two missing people after Paris blast -prosecution office
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 23:09 IST
Rescue workers on the site where an explosion occurred in central Paris on Wednesday afternoon are looking for two missing people in the rubble, the Paris prosecution office said.
Four people were still in a critical health condition as of 1910 CET, the prosecution office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
