Delhi: Singer Honey Singh alleges threats from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, case filed

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case after singer Honey Singh submitted a complaint alleging threats from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar through voice notes and calls.A senior police officer said Hardesh Singh alias Honey Singh alleged that on Monday, a threat call was made on his manager Rohit Chabras phone number where the caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded extortion money of Rs 50 lakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 23:39 IST
The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case after singer Honey Singh submitted a complaint alleging threats from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar through voice notes and calls.

A senior police officer said Hardesh Singh alias Honey Singh alleged that on Monday, a threat call was made on his manager Rohit Chabra's phone number where the caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded extortion money of Rs 50 lakh. Thereafter, his manager received random calls and voice messages for extortion from the same number. On the basis of the complaint, a case under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered at Special Cell police station and further investigation is being conducted, the officer said. Talking to reporters, Singh said, ''My staff and I received threat calls with the name of Goldy Brar. I have requested the Delhi Police commissioner to provide security to me and investigate the case.

''I have received a threat for the first time in my life and I am scared. We received some voice notes also. We received these threats from international phone numbers,'' he said.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is the accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala. According to the charge sheet filed in the Moosewala murder case, Brar was the mastermind behind the killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

