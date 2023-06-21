Left Menu

417 Indian Sikhs reach Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary

The government had issued visas to a total of 473 Indian Sikhs, but of them, 417 came here, ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.He said the main event would be held at the Samadhi shrine of Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib here, opposite the Lahore Fort.Hashmi added that local Sikhs from different parts of the country would also attend the main ritual at the Gurdwara.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 22-06-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 23:57 IST
417 Indian Sikhs reach Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Over 400 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived here in Pakistan on Wednesday to attend Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary congregation.

Upon their arrival at the Wagah border, the pilgrims were greeted by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary for Shrines, Rana Shahid Saleem, and the officials of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

''As many as 417 Indian Sikhs arrived on Wednesday here. The government had issued visas to a total (of) 473 Indian Sikhs, but of them, 417 came here,'' ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.

He said the main event would be held at the Samadhi (shrine) of Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib here, opposite the Lahore Fort.

Hashmi added that local Sikhs from different parts of the country would also attend the main ritual at the Gurdwara. During their 10-day stay, he said the Yatrees (pilgrims) would visit Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Karatarpur Sahib and other main gurdwaras in the Punjab province.

Visiting Indian group leader Sardar Papindar Singh Pahalwan said that Sikhs always received love from the people of Pakistan and stressed people-to-people contact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023