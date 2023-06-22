Left Menu

Pak Finance Minister Dar meets US envoy; discusses stalled IMF loan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-06-2023 00:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 00:31 IST
Pak Finance Minister Dar meets US envoy; discusses stalled IMF loan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met US Ambassador Donald Blome on Wednesday as the cash-strapped country scrambled to get a stalled loan from the IMF to push back the threat of a looming default. Islamabad had inked a deal with the Fund in 2019 to get a USD 6.5 billion package, but at least USD 2.4 billion has not been released as the Fund says Pakistan has been unable to meet important prerequisites. The programme is set to lapse on June 30, leaving Pakistan more vulnerable than ever to meet external payments.

Dar informed the US envoy about the progress on talks with the Washington-based global lender while expressing his government’s commitment to complete the programme, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Dar also informed the ambassador about his government’s budgetary measures to reduce the fiscal gap to meet its national as well as international financial obligations, the statement said.

He shared the economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenging environment and set the economy on the path to stability and growth, it added.

“The two sides also exchanged views about areas of common interest and how the existing bilateral relations between the two countries can be enhanced further,” the statement read.

It stated that Ambassador Blome “expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for economic sustainability and socio-economic uplift of the masses” and “extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both the countries”.

Pakistan was expected to get around USD 1.2 billion from the IMF in October last year as part of the EFF’s ninth review, which would have helped it to access other multilateral and bilateral donors, who are currently reluctant to provide any loans. But almost eight months later, that tranche has not materialised as the Fund says Pakistan has been unable to meet important prerequisites. The country’s reserves are hovering around USD 4 billion, considered a critical level, and experts believe that it would be difficult to avoid default without the IMF's support. Pakistan’s economy has been in a free fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation, making it almost impossible for a vast number of people to make ends meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023