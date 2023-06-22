Left Menu

Kenyan lawmakers vote to double fuel tax, impose housing levy

Kenya's parliament voted late on Wednesday to approve a contentious government finance bill that will double the fuel tax and introduce a new housing levy, handing a victory to President William Ruto. Ruto, who took office nine months ago, is pushing through a raft of tax hikes as part of his maiden budget, sparking sharp resistance from the opposition, ordinary people and businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 13:20 IST
Kenyan lawmakers vote to double fuel tax, impose housing levy
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BaloziYatani)
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya's parliament voted late on Wednesday to approve a contentious government finance bill that will double the fuel tax and introduce a new housing levy, handing a victory to President William Ruto.

Ruto, who took office nine months ago, is pushing through a raft of tax hikes as part of his maiden budget, sparking sharp resistance from the opposition, ordinary people and businesses. The opposition has threatened to call fresh protests if Ruto signs the tax increases into law. Street demonstrations earlier this year against the high cost of living repeatedly turned violent in the capital Nairobi and elsewhere.

Ruto's government argues the higher taxes are necessary to stabilise government finances, which have been strained by growing debt repayments and lower than expected growth in tax collection. The move to double the fuel tax to 16% will generate the government an extra 61 billion shillings ($434.94 million) by itself, Kuria Kimani, the chairman of parliament's finance panel, said on Citizen Television.

The bill now moves to the president for signing. During a session that ran late into the night, lawmakers from Ruto's ruling coalition defeated opposition attempts to strike out the fuel tax hike as well as a new 1.5% housing tax on employees that will be matched by employers.

They also approved a new withholding tax for digital content creators. The opposition says the housing levy will strain already squeezed incomes and raise business costs at a time when Kenyans are struggling with high prices for basic commodities.

Ruto says it will fund the construction of homes for the poor, offering them dignity and creating jobs for young people. An opposition senator has challenged the finance bill in court, arguing that some of the measures are unconstitutional. It was not immediately clear when the court will issue a ruling.

($1 = 140.2500 Kenyan shillings)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023